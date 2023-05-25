SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is investigating a Thursday morning shooting at the Martins Creek Apartments.

According to SPD, officers responded to the complex at 600 Martins Creek Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. after a shooting was reported.

Responding officers found the victim walking in front of the apartment complex. The report states that the victim appeared to be out of breath and told officers that he was walking his dog when the suspect emerged from behind a nearby building and began shooting at him.

The victim said that he ran and took cover behind cars and the suspect chased after him.

Officers found four shell casings from two separate weapons and 14 rounds on the ground outside the apartment complex. They also noted four cars were damaged by gunfire and one building was struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

The victim said that the suspect was a neighbor and that the altercation stemmed from the suspect “disrespecting his family.”

No arrests have been made as of Thursday afternoon, but SPD said that there is no threat to the public.