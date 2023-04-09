SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested Saturday after he fled law enforcement and hid under a handicap ramp.

According to Summerville Police Department, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and the driver fled from the traffic stop on foot toward E. 3rd North Street and North Gum Street.

Additional officers responded to the area and set up a perimeter.

Officer Cowdrey and K9 Kota conducted a track in the area.

K9 Kota led officers to the suspect hiding underneath a handicap ramp of a church.

The suspect was taken into custody by officers without incident.