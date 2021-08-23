St. Stephens man in connection with stealing several catalytic converters turns himself in, Orangeburg County Sheriff confirms

Image courtesy of Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Quentin Mazyck, 31, of St. Stephens, turned himself in on Friday, making him the final suspect in connection with the theft of multiple catalytic converters from a local business in December 2020.

“We developed information early in this case as to who may have been involved,” the sheriff said. “It was just a matter of catching up with them.” says Sherriff Ravenell.

Mazyck has been charged with transportation of stolen non-ferrous metals, injury of real property, possession of tools capable of being used in a crime, and petit larceny, OCSO says.

