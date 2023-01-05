NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) arrested a student Thursday for allegedly bringing a gun to a North Charleston school.

According to NCPD, officers arrested a Liberty Hill Academy student for bringing a gun onto school grounds.

The student was “lodged in juvenile jail” as of Thursday afternoon, NCPD said.

An incident report was not immediately available.

News 2 has reached out to the Charleston County School District (CCSD) for comment.

