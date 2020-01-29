Summerville man arrested on 13 charges related to solicitation/exploitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man has been arrested on 13 charges connected to the solicitation and sexual exploitation of a minor, according to S.C. Attorney General (AG) Alan Wilson.

Daniel Walter Bernheisel (57) is charged with one count of attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree; one count of criminal solicitation of a minor; one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under age 18; ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree.

The solicitation, dissemination, and exploitation charges are felony offenses, each punishable by up to ten years in prison per count.

Bernheisel is currently being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center on a $575,000 bond.

The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force made the arrest with the help of the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

The SCAG’S Office will prosecute the case.