SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A Summerville man is facing multiple charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Dillion David Leopold, 31, was arrested on five total charges including criminal solicitation of a minor, attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of eighteen, sexual exploitation of a minor third degree, criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and sexual exploitation of a first degree.

According to investigators, Leopold was arrested on Aug 9. after he allegedly solicited and sent sexually explicit images to a person he believed to be a minor.

While out on bond for those two charges, investigators say they discovered Leopold possessed child sexual abuse material, had engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and produced sexually explicit images of the minor. Leopold was arrested a second time on Aug. 16.

Leopold faces up to fifty years in prison if convicted.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department and Summerville Police Department assisted with the investigation.