CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material.

Cameron Dyer (30) was arrested in September of 2021 after law enforcement found him to be part of a group sharing explicit materials involving minors on the messaging platform Kik.

A search warrant was executed at Dyer’s home during which the FBI seized electronic devices from Dyer. Officials found “56 images and 32 videos of child pornography on Dyer’s cell phone, including that of prepubescent children.”

According to law enforcement, Dyer was previously convicted of the same charge in Massachusetts. He served 18 months in prison and two years of probation for that offense.

U.S. District Judge Bruce Hendricks sentenced Dyer to 10 years in prison plus a life term of court-ordered supervision. Dyer will also be required to pay $21,000 in restitution.