COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- A Summerville man convicted of killing a person during an armed robbery attempt will stay behind bars after a South Carolina court denied his most recent appeal.

Joseph Lamar Brown Jr., now 22, was sentenced to life in prison for the 2016 killing of 46-year-old Jonny Prichard following a home invasion and robbery attempt at the victim’s Lincolnville home.

According to police, Prichard had just received a sizeable settlement from a car crash when Brown and a co-conspirator entered the residence with a handgun and demanded money. Prichard was shot while attempting to defend himself against the intruders. Brown fled the scene but was later arrested by Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies.

Court documents show that a Charleston County grand jury indicted Brown for murder, first-degree burglary, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in July 2017. Jury notes indicated that the jury reached a unanimous “not guilty” verdict on the armed robbery charge, but could not reach one on the remaining charges. As a result, the judge declared a mistrial.

State prosecutors called for a second jury trial in which Brown’s attorneys moved to have the armed robbery charge dismissed, admit evidence of third-party guilt, and surpass evidence retrieved while executing a search warrant. The circuit court denied the motions.

In the latest appeal, Brown argues that the court violated his constitutional protection against double jeopardy by allowing the armed robbery charge to be retried, erred by prohibiting evidence of third-party guilt, and erred by declining to suppress evidence secured by a “problematic” search warrant.

On Aug. 31, the South Carolina Court of Appeals disagreed with Brown’s claims and upheld the convictions.