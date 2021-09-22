Summerville PD: 23-year-old man found dead at Creekside Mobile Home Park, one arrested

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department identifies 23-year-old Jerre Houston after he was found shot dead at Creekside Mobile Home Park last Friday.

On September 17, SPD responded to 1925 Bacons Bridge Road lot 297 in reference to a deceased person.

While on the scene, officers found Houston who looked to have suffered several gunshot wounds to his body.

The Dorchester County Coroner pronounced Houston dead at the scene.

After investigating, authorities arrested Cameron Cosby, 23, for murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, SPD says.

Cosby was taken into custody on Monday with help from the Goose Creek Police Department.