SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is investigating a Thursday evening armed robbery in Summerville.

The incident happened at 10150 Dorchester Road. The target initially appeared to be a nail salon, but SPD later said that the victim was a mail carrier that was near the nail salon.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Old Trolley Road is blocked to Travelers Boulevard and a perimeter is set up in the area as of 5:30 p.m.

Several agencies are responding.

Law enforcement said the suspect is an armed Black man in a ski mask and black hat. He was reportedly seen running down Old Trolley Road after the robbery. The man had not been located as of 6:40 p.m.

Anyone with information should contact SPD at (843) 875-1650

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.