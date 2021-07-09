Summerville PD searching for potential witnesses of attempted kidnapping

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department is searching for people who may have witnessed a Thursday afternoon attempted kidnapping.

According to Summerville PD, the incident happened around 1:48 p.m. while a girl was playing in the front yard of her home near West Richardson Avenue.

The girl said that a white man wearing khaki pants and a dark green hat grabbed her arm and pulled her, but she was able to run away.

Summerville PD is asking anyone who lives in the area and has security cameras to share footage from between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Investigators are also hoping that bystanders at nearby Huger Park may have seen something that could help identify the suspect. Summerville PD has released a photo of people in the park around 2:30 p.m. and is asking anyone with information on the potential witnesses to contact them at (843) 875-1650.

Additionally, anyone who believes they saw something suspicious in the area around the time of the incident should contact Summerville PD.