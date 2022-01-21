Summerville woman sold drugs to undercover officer, wanted to drone-drop them into prison yard

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) on Friday announced the arrest of Shelene Walk (25) of Summerville on multiple drug and conspiracy charges.

Affidavits say that Walk sold a bag “containing 70 grams of green plant material which did field test presumptive for marijuana” to an undercover officer on January 19.

The undercover officer was wearing a hidden microphone and video camera, which recorded the interaction.

According to the arrest warrant, the woman discussed flying the bag of marijuana and another bag containing tobacco over the Ridgeland Correctional Facility prison yard, then dropping the drugs.

Walk is facing multiple charges including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, furnishing contraband, and conspiracy