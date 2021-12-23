Man arrested following Monday police chase in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies arrest a man who led deputies on a pursuit during a traffic stop in North Charleston.

According to an incident report, authorities were patrolling the area of Rivers Avenue near Aviation Avenue when a gray Nissan Altima was spotted traveling at a high rate of speed.

As a deputy conducted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled the area, leading authorities on a chase.

The vehicle traveled east on Rivers Avenue at speeds over 100 miles per hour, before exiting I-526, traveling onto Virginia Avenue, then into an apartment complex on Noisette Boulevard.

The vehicle came to a dead-end before exiting the vehicle, leading authorities on a foot chase. The suspect ran into a grass field when he fell to the ground after losing his footing.

Additional police units arrived and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect, William Enterline (28), was charged with failure to stop for blue lights.

He is currently booked at Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.