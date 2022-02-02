Man arrested after police discover weapons, drugs during Summerville traffic stop

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Summerville arrested a man after discovering drugs and weapons in his vehicle during a traffic stop Tuesday evening.

An officer initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a black Jaguar on North Cedar Street in Summerville just before 6:00 p.m.; The officer checked the driver’s license plate with the DMV, which was reported to be suspended due to cancellation of insurance.

The driver was identified as Dexter Reid Jr. of Moncks Corner.

When approaching the vehicle, the officer said they could smell marijuana emitting from the car’s passenger side. Reid was questioned about marijuana usage and if there was any marijuana in the car.

Officials said that in a search of the vehicle, officers recovered one purple plastic bag containing 2 grams of a green leafy substance along with several pills that were identified as Xanax, Hydrocodone, and oxycodone contained in two other plastic bags. No prescription for the pills was noted.

The officer also found a revolver gun that was placed in the car’s side paneling, along with a digital scale in the trunk.

Reid denied ownership of the gun and weapon and a criminal history check revealed that he is federally prohibited from buying or possessing firearms.

Reid was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent and unlawful carrying of a handgun. A towing company arrived at the scene and took possession of his car.

Reid was taken to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.