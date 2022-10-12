CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A teenager has been arrested in connection with a downtown shooting on Saturday night that left one person injured.

According to the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to an apartment on N Romney Street shortly after 11 p.m. on Oct. 8 in reference to a possible shooting.

A police report indicates that one juvenile was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim’s current condition is unknown.

Zi’Shawn Clinton, 18, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The investigation is ongoing.