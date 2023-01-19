ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) on Sunday arrested a 17-year-old suspect accused of stabbing two other teens.

According to the report, officers were called to East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, where the male victims — ages 14 and 16 — went for treatment.

The victims and three witnesses told police that the incident happened at the corner of Palm Boulevard and 26th Avenue.

No information about what led to the incident was provided in the report.

According to the arrest report, the suspect is being charged with attempted murder (x2) and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The name of the suspect was not released due to his age.

IOPPD said that the investigation is ongoing.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and may be updated.