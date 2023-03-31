NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A teenager is behind bars for allegedly stealing shoes at gunpoint in North Charleston last May.

Edwin Pearsey, 18, was charged with first degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Charleston County jail records.

Pearsey was a juvenile at the time of the crime.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department on May 6, 2022, responded to a residence on Midwood Drive for a reported disturbance with a weapon.

A victim stated that Pearsey moved out of the residence four months prior and reportedly demanded his shoes from the front door.

Pearsey reportedly had a pistol before he kicked down the door, made entry into the home, pointed the weapon at multiple victims, and demanded his shoes.

The victim gave the suspect one pair of Air Jordan sneakers, according to a report. Pearsey then made his way to the back of the home and took two more pairs of shoes that belonged to one of the victims.

At the time when officers arrived at the residence, Pearsey was not found as he already fled the area.

Jail records show Pearsey was arrested Thursday. He is currently held on a $125,000 bond at the Al Cannon Detention Center.