CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 43-year-old Texas man is facing nearly three dozen charges connected to the alleged sexual exploitation of a minor, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday.

Edward Alvin Borne of Killeen, Tex. was arrested Sunday by the Charleston Police Department and charged with 29 counts of criminal solicitation of a minor and six counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to investigators, Borne solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex and encouraged the minor to produce child sexual abuse material.

Criminal solicitation of a minor is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count and sexual exploitation of a minor is punishable by up to 20 years in prison on each count.

The U.S. Marshals Service and South Carolina’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted with the investigation.