Trailer carrying toxic pesticide stolen in Holly Hill

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is searching for a utility trailer stolen late Monday, which was carrying a container full of toxic pesticide.





Via OCSO

According to OCSO, a black trailer with chrome-trim was stolen just before midnight from lumber company on Gardner Boulevard.

In the trailer was a beige four-foot tall tank carrying “a Class 1 flammable and Class 3 toxic chemical that is an inhalation risk.”

OCSO says that the pesticide can be fatal to anyone nearby when the tank is opened.

The suspect vehicle appears to be a white in color pickup truck.

Anyone who sees the trailer or container should not approach it, but should call OCSO at (803) 534-3550.