Trailer carrying toxic pesticide stolen in Holly Hill

Crime News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is searching for a utility trailer stolen late Monday, which was carrying a container full of toxic pesticide.

Via OCSO

According to OCSO, a black trailer with chrome-trim was stolen just before midnight from lumber company on Gardner Boulevard.

In the trailer was a beige four-foot tall tank carrying “a Class 1 flammable and Class 3 toxic chemical that is an inhalation risk.”

OCSO says that the pesticide can be fatal to anyone nearby when the tank is opened.

The suspect vehicle appears to be a white in color pickup truck.

Anyone who sees the trailer or container should not approach it, but should call OCSO at (803) 534-3550.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!