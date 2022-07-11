MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A federal trial is set to begin Tuesday for the man accused of shooting and robbing the manager of a popular Mount Pleasant restaurant back in 2018.

Jury selection concluded Monday, according to court documents. Selection and the trial were originally scheduled to take place in May, but were postponed at the request of the Defendant, Brandon Lloyd Daniels.

Daniels is accused of entering the Shem Creek restaurant, Tavern and Table, around 11:30 p.m. on April 4, 2018, demanding money from manager Chris Dixon, then shooting him.

The bullet cracked Dixon’s spine and pierced his colon, kidney, and liver. Dixon was rushed to MUSC where he underwent emergency surgery. He then spent 15 weeks at an in-patient rehab center.

Two weeks after the shooting, police arrested Daniels — who is a former Tavern and Table employee — and Joshua Washington in connection with the shooting. Both men were denied bond.

Daniels is facing multiple felony firearms and armed robbery charges.

The trial is expected to begin Tuesday morning and last about four days.