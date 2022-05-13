NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women are facing assault charges for their involvement in a physical altercation on Rivers Avenue Thursday morning.

According to a report obtained by News 2, Zina Jenkins (36) and Rhonda Major (64) approached another female and started to assault her on a sidewalk along Rivers Avenue.

Witness accounts say that Jenkins and Major were the aggressors, and officers noticed fresh bruises on the victim’s chest.

There were also several braided weave extensions pulled out of the victim’s head, NCPD said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they overheard Jenkins saying “I told you when I see you, imma get you.”

Jenkins and Major were both charged with third-degree assault and battery.

They are currently held at Al Cannon Detention Center.