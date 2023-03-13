Three people have been arrested on charges of drug trafficking in Spartanburg County.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) arrested two people Saturday for breaking in to a Chinese restaurant.

According to NCPD, officers got an alert about a commercial burglary alarm at the Asian Garden restaurant on Rivers Avenue.

Officers arrived around 4:30 a.m. and saw that a glass door had been shattered and the lights inside the business were on.

One suspect fled through the shattered door, but was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

NCPD said that officers swept the business again and found the second suspect, who was also taken into custody.

Donte Ward (38) and Jarrod Green (37) were both arrested on charges of violent burglary, second degree. NCPD said that Green also has an active warrant for a separate burglary.