MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) arrested one man and one juvenile in connection to two recent armed robberies of local businesses.

According to MPPD, Andre Myers and one juvenile were arrested Friday on charges of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The charges stem from the August 10 robbery of a Circle K along Highway 41 and the August 14 robbery of the Five Guys restaurant along Highway 17.

During both of the robberies, the suspects wore ski masks and threatened employees with guns.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the suspects ran from the businesses.

MPPD said that additional charges are likely.

