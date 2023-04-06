NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were arrested early Wednesday morning after authorities found over 50 pounds of marijuana in their luggage at Charleston International Airport, a report states.

Officers with the Charleston County Aviation Authority in the baggage claim area approached to suspects after a K9 officer detected a scent of marijuana in their suitcases.

The two suspects, Jihad Davis (23) and Marquavious Chisolm (25) allowed officers to search their luggage.

The detective found about 26 pounds of marijuana in Davis’ luggage and about 25 pounds of marijuana in Chisolm’s luggage.

Both men were charged with trafficking marijuana.

Both are each held on $100,000 bonds at the Al Cannon Detention Center.