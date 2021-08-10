Man wanted for questioning in connection to July 6 homicide in convenience store parking lot

Crime News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tyreese Mitchell (20) is wanted for questioning by the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) in connection to a homicide that occurred on July 6 in a convenience store parking lot on Dorchester Road.

Mitchell is described to be 5’10” in height, weighing 180 pounds.

There are no active warrants for Mitchell, but anyone with information regarding their identities is asked to contact Detective Russ at (843) 740-2859, the NCPD Tip Line at (843) 607-2076, or (843) 554-1111 for those who wish to remain anonymous.

Previously, NCPD was also searching for Davall Jamel Chavis (20) in connection to the same crime, but he has since been located.

Count on 2 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES