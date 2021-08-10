Man wanted for questioning in connection to July 6 homicide in convenience store parking lot

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tyreese Mitchell (20) is wanted for questioning by the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) in connection to a homicide that occurred on July 6 in a convenience store parking lot on Dorchester Road.

Mitchell is described to be 5’10” in height, weighing 180 pounds.

There are no active warrants for Mitchell, but anyone with information regarding their identities is asked to contact Detective Russ at (843) 740-2859, the NCPD Tip Line at (843) 607-2076, or (843) 554-1111 for those who wish to remain anonymous.

Previously, NCPD was also searching for Davall Jamel Chavis (20) in connection to the same crime, but he has since been located.

