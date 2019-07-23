US Marshals searching for armed robbery suspect with ties to Charleston, Columbia

Breaking News
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – US Marshals in Florida are asking for the publics help in locating an armed robbery suspect who has ties to the Lowcountry.

Kenny Lamont Eleazer, 35, is wanted by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The U.S. Marshals Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force said Eleazer robbed a Jacksonville area hardware store at gunpoint on Sept. 22, 2018.

They say he has ties to both the Columbia and Charleston areas.

Eleazer is described as a black male, approximately 6-foot-tall weighing about 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 

If you have seen him or know where he may be, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

