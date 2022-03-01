NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner identified a Ladson man killed in a shooting Saturday night in North Charleston.

The coroner identified Alvin Grant (34) died Saturday evening after sustaining fatal gunshot wounds in a shooting on Hanahan Road.

Grant died on the scene just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, the coroner said.

Police responded to the shooting around 8:19 p.m.

Once police found a man (identified as Grant) “lifesaving measures were given,” but he died.

A suspect has not yet been identified.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.