Video: Charleston PD releases information on March officer-involved shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Thursday released a critical incident briefing regarding a March 10 officer-involved shooting at a West Ashley apartment complex.

Officers were notified of a man walking around the Colonial Grand at Cypress Cove apartment complex with a semi-automatic rifle around 11:00 a.m.

Neighbors reported that the man was harassing them and trying to get into their home.

The suspect, who was later identified as George Grayson Sanner (25), barricaded himself inside his apartment when police arrived. After an hour of waiting, Sanner walked out onto his balcony and shot towards an officer.

The officer returned fire and Sanner was hit, then taken to the hospital.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson declined to bring charges against the officer who shot Sanner, noting that Sanner was armed and dangerous and shooting at officers.