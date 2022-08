ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is investigating after a race car was stolen from a location on Gregg Street earlier this month.

According to OCSO, security footage from August 16 captured a red truck towing the 1988 Chevy Caprice away from the location.

The race car has large back tires and a decal on the rear window reading “In loving memory of Nat and Ray.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call OCSO at (803) 534-3550.