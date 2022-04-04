ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg county Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is searching for a man caught on video urinating on the doors of a church after driving his vehicle over the church lawn.

The incident happened at the Santee Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Highway 301 and Hollis Road.

Security video showed a white man in a Volkswagen, possibly a Jetta, drive over the front lawn up to the front doors. He then gets out of the car and “places various materials around the front door.”

Later, the man is pictured “urinating on the front doors” of the church before getting back in his car and driving through a chain gate. The portion of the man urinating on the door was removed by OCSO for decency.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact OCSO at 1-803-534-3550.