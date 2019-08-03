Video shows person stealing signed ‘Godfather’ poster from Terrace Theater

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Who stole a framed poster from the Terrace Theater? That’s what managers and fans of the popular theater want to know after a signed ‘Godfather’ poster disappeared this week.

On Thursday, the independent theater posted a photo of an empty wall on their Facebook page saying: “The Godfather poster from the Terrace was stolen tonight. We have the people involved on camera. We are a forgiving group and will not press charges if this poster is returned within 24 hours.”

The poster, though, was not returned.

According to the theater, the poster was stolen around 10:00 p.m. Thursday evening.

By Friday, the theater shared surveillance images which clearly show a female entering the business with only her purse, and walking out moments later with an object covered by what appears to be a blanket.





That post was later followed by video of the same woman entering the business and leaving with the poster.

The theater is offering a reward for information that leads to the return of the stolen item.

Owner of the theater, Paul Brown, said the poster is valued over $2,500.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Terrace Theater or the Charleston Police Department.