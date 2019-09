WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A Walterboro man was arrested this week in connection to a fatal stabbing.

According to the State Law Enforcement Division, 41-year-old Willie Charles Lamont Jones was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of Johnny Williams.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Department and Jones was booked at the Bamberg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office.