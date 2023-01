WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) is requesting the public’s help in identifying the individuals pictured.

On January 22, officers responded to a security alarm at REV Bank on N. Jefferies Blvd.

WPD reported significant damage to the ATM.

Photo: Walterboro Police

Photo: Walterboro Police

Photo: Walterboro Police

Photo: Walterboro Police

Photo: Walterboro Police

Surveillance footage from the bank showed two men and a car that police are working to identify.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Shipp 843-782-1043.