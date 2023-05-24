BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities have captured fugitive Michael Burham after a multi-day search that spanned two Lowcountry counties.

Burham, who was wanted in connection to a sexual assault and homicide out of Jamestown New York, made his way to the Lowcountry Sunday after allegedly kidnapping an elderly couple from Pennsylvania.

The couple said that he drove them to North Charleston and then let them go.

Hundreds of law enforcement agents, including the FBI and State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents, assisted in the search. A $10,000 reward for his capture was offered by the FBI.

A large area of the Francis Marion National Forest in Huger was saturated Tuesday after officials encountered Burham, but he escaped.

Overnight Tuesday, a sighting was reported near Awendaw in Charleston County, so resources were shifted to that area.

On Wednesday afternoon, Berkeley County officials got a tip that a man matching Burham’s description was spotted behind a home on United Drive, in the same area where officials had been searching Tuesday.

Law enforcement officials quickly moved search efforts back to Berkeley County, where Burham was taken into custody.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.