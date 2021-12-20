Watch: Dorchester deputies arrest two for damaging six cars while fleeing traffic stop

DORCHESTER, S.C., (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Monday announced the arrest of a husband and wife for a December 14 pursuit that left six cars damaged and three people injured.

According to DCSO, William and Dawn Rose Cowley were taken into custody after they tried to escape a traffic stop initiated by a DCSO deputy.

The deputy recognized William Cowley, who was outstanding warrants from the Summerville Police Department and the South Carolina Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services (SCPPP). Dawn Rose also had an outstanding SCPPP warrant.

The Cowleys led DCSO deputies and Summerville Police Department officers on a chase, damaging six bystander cars in the process. One witness was injured.

The Cowleys were also injured when they crashed their car and the pursuit ended near North Cedar Street and West Seventh North Street.

William Cowley was charged for the pursuit and was given a $78,000 cash/surety bond. Dawn Rose is being held on the SCPPP warrant.