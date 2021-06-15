Watch: Man caught shoplifting from Dorchester store aggressively loads groceries into trunk

DORCHESTER, COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for people accused of shoplifting from the Lowe’s Foods on Dorchester Road.

An employee said that she saw a man leaving the store with a full cart of items that had not been paid for.

She followed the man to his car and confronted him, but he continued throwing the items into his car. He then ran into the passengers seat, and he and another suspect fled.

The man is described as a white male with a goatee wearing a grey shirt, brown shorts, white shoes, and black sunglasses. The driver was also a white male, wearing a grey tank-top and black hat.

The car was a silver Jeep Cherokee, SC plate TWA230. According to DCSO, “the registered vehicle owner does not match the description” of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DCSO.