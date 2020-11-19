Watch: Moncks Corner car break-ins caught on camera

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Moncks Corner Police Department (MCPD) is investigating three auto break-ins that occurred Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.

According to MCPD, one of the cars was at a home on the 600 block of Resinwood Road, and two were at homes on the 500 block of English Oak Circle.

The subjects broke the window out of one of the cars, but did not steal anything.

At one of the homes on English Oak Circle, a man sitting in his living room was notified of motion at his front door. He noticed a man sitting in his car and went outside with a rifle, at which point the man ran away.

The second subject was seen in security footage, which shows two white males in the frame.

An additional victim was out of town, but was notified by his neighborhood Facebook group about the break-ins.

He checked his security camera and saw the men walk up to his truck and open the door. They “rummaged around in the truck” for a while and stole a body armor plate carrier. It is unclear whether anything else was taken.

MCPD says that they have detectives assigned to the cases, and reminds everyone not to store valuables in vehicles.