West Ashley man arrested for kidnapping, assaulting mother

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Detectives arrested Elio Acanfora (26) on Wednesday for kidnapping and assault and battery second degree in relation to an event that took place on Tuesday night.

According to the report, officers with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Elm Road in West Ashely multiple times “in reference to disturbances involving the defendant.”

The affidavit alleges that Acanfora “had gone into a rage and broke multiple items in the residence”, dragged his mother out of the residence, and forced her to drive away in a vehicle.

He also “held a closed knife to the victim’s side, slapped her in the head while she was driving, pulled her hair, and threatened to burn the residence” according to statements provided by the victim and a witness.

Acanfora is currently being held at the Charleston County Detention Center. Bond has not been set.