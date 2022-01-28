Williamsburg County Sheriff: One injured in shooting, suspect at large

Crime News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating a Friday evening shooting that left one person injured.

According to WCSO, deputies were called to a home on Credence Loop and found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the front yard.

Investigators believe that the victim was leaving for work when “an unknown subject dressed in dark clothing” shot them. The victim and suspect got into a fight, and the suspect shot again then fled.

WCSO says that the condition of the victim is currently unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WCSO at 843-355-6381.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES