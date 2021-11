ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) on Wednesday announced the seizure of several plants believed to be marijuana at a home in Andrews.

According to WCSO, agents received a warrant to search a home on Parker Road for illegal narcotics.

Agents found what appeared to be several marijuana plants of various sizes growing outside the home.

The plants were taken and the investigation is ongoing, according to WCSO.