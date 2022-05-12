NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department arrested a woman for fighting outside a restaurant Wednesday night.

According to a report obtained by News 2, Jaquanna Holmes responded to another woman’s (the victim) location at Ritz Bar and Grill after a long feud over social media.

After locating the victim in her vehicle, Holmes began hitting her in the head and face area.

Both women told authorities that they were pepper-sprayed by an unknown party, however, officers could find the pepper spray at the scene.

Witness reports stated that Holmes pulled up to the restaurant’s property, walked around cars, and began fighting the victim, NCPD said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Holmes detained by security.

Holmes was charged with third-degree assault and battery.