Woman arrested after leaving children inside car while shopping at Walmart

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been arrested after leaving her two children inside a vehicle while she shopped at a Walmart in Walterboro.

According to Lt. Amye Stivender with the Walterboro Police Department, Ashley Pangalangan left her 7-year-old and approximately 6-month-old inside her vehicle and went inside the retailer to purchase items on Monday.

Police say the vehicle was running, but the air conditioner was not working properly.

Lt. Stivender said an EPC was performed on both children and Pangalangan was arrested for unlawful conduct of a minor.

Ashley’s mother, Rita Pangalangan was arrested just last week after leaving her 13-year-old inside a car for hours.

Police were called to Rita’s home on August 6th after receiving a tip about a child left in a vehicle. When they arrived, investigators determined the child was deceased.

Investigators believe that child died after she was left inside the car for at least two hours, possibly longer.