NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been arrested after assaulting another woman Thursday at an apartment complex in North Charleston.

According to a report obtained by News 2, Aisha Qur’an Muhammad, 37, approached the victim at the complex’s stairwell saying “I’m tired of you” before pepper-spraying her in the face.

The victim told authorities that she has not had any previous interactions with Muhammad until the assault happened, but she called the Department of Social Services to file a report against her in 2021.

Muhammad told authorities that she raised her hand to the victim and said “who the (expletive) do you think you are talking to,” and thought the victim was going to hit her before hitting and pepper-spraying her after Muhammad alleged she threw a cell phone at her.

Muhammad also told police that the victim ran to grab a knife but said she never got close enough to her.

Muhammad was charged with third-degree assault and battery.