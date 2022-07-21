NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was arrested Saturday evening after being accused of creating a disturbance at Chuck E. Cheese.

Whitney Brown, 32, was arrested on charges of assault and battery, and breach of peace, according to North Charleston Police.

Police say Brown was at Chuck E. Cheese on Rivers Avenue for a birthday party before she caused a commotion at the location.

Brown allegedly was running around the business, climbing on multiple arcade games, and making loud verbal outbursts.

In addition, “Brown began walking on top of multiple tables and started throwing dozens of other patrons’ merchandise along with the business’s property inside,” the report read.

Brown is also accused of picking up a napkin holder and throwing it at someone, causing a small cut and a bruise on that person’s leg.

She is being held at Al Cannon Detention Center.