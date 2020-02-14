Live Now
Woman arrested for death of vulnerable adult

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department has arrested Regan Doherty (44) for knowing and willful neglect of an adult.

According to the incident report, officers responded to an apartment on Laurens St. for a welfare check around 4:43 p.m. on Thursday.

The property manager advised officers that the occupant may be deceased inside the apartment.

Officers entered the unlocked apartment and found the resident ‘laying down in the bathroom.” EMS confirmed that the resident was dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

