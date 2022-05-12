CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department arrested a woman Wednesday night after she allegedly cut her sister with a knife during a verbal argument.

Police were dispatched to a location on Rice Drive in West Ashley for a report of a stabbing offense.

According to CPD, Nichole Settle (26) got into an argument with her sister.

Settle allegedly grabbed a knife and held it at her sister’s throat and caused “small cuts” at some point.

The victim’s injuries were very minor and did not require medical attention, a CPD spokesperson said.

Officers located Settle shortly after and charged her with second-degree assault and battery.