Woman fleeing police catches fire after car crash, explosion

PICKENS, S.C. (AP) — A woman accused of fleeing from South Carolina law enforcement caught fire when she crashed the car she was hauling several containers of fuel inside.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were trying to pull the car over Thursday after finding it was reported stolen.

The agency says 28-year-old Jessica Dale Patterson crashed and flipped while trying to escape. Officials say the car caught fire causing several explosions and igniting the woman.

The office says a deputy pushed Patterson to the ground to extinguish the flames. She was taken to a hospital but her condition wasn’t given.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say whether Patterson was charged with a crime.