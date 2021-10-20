Woman indicted in human trafficking case involving Mount Pleasant businessman

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman pled not guilty on Wednesday to multiple charges filed in connection to a human trafficking case involving a Mount Pleasant businessman.

Jessica Mills (29) was named as a defendant in the case, along with Cedrick Riley and Earl Dawson Caldwell IV. Caldwell was formerly the CEO of AP Recovery, but resigned after the allegations came to light.

Mills was arrested Tuesday, the last of the three to be taken into custody.

The indictment states that from the fall of 2020 (or earlier) through May of 2021, the defendants sex trafficked a 17-year-old girl.

The girl finally escaped when she was taken to the hospital for appendicitis and told the nurse that she needed help.

Mills is currently being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.