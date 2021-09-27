Yemassee Police makes first arrest from September 19th shooting near convenience store

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WCBD) – Yogeskumar Rasikhaki Patel, 40, was arrested Monday in connection to an early morning shooting that happened on September 19th near a Snappy Foods convenience store in Yemassee.

Patel, of Savannah, was arrested on one count of attempted murder and one count of unlawful carrying of a firearm, according to a police report.

Yemassee Police transported Patel to the Hampton County Detention Center where he was booked on both charges.

An arrest warrant reads that Patel admitted to having a firearm on his person and fire it in the direction of another vehicle while people were present.

Authorities are still investigating the incident and anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Yemassee Police tip line at (843) 589-3126. Callers may remain anonymous.

A cash reward is offered for any videos and information that leads to additional arrests.