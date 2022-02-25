(WCBD) – AT&T on Friday announced that it will waive fees for long-distance calls to Ukraine as part of an effort to keep customers connected with loved ones in the country grappling with a Russian invasion.

From February 26 through March 7, consumer and business customers can make calls unlimited calls from the U.S. to Ukraine.

According to AT&T, the “offer is valid for all consumer and business AT&T Postpaid & Prepaid wireless customers, and consumer VoIP and landline customers.”

While customers may still receive alerts about the long-distance calls, fees will be credited or waived in billing accounts.

